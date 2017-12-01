BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Bizarre penalty

Advent calendar: Bizarre penalty

Day one of BBC Sport's advent calendar revisits one of 2017's bizarre penalty incidents, as Cowdenbeath's Jordan Garden concedes a spot-kick against Berwick Rangers after tackling an opposition player with his head.

