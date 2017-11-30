Linfield snap up St Patrick's Athletic forward Kurtis Byrne

Kurtis Byrne started his professional his career in Scotland with Hibernian in 2009

Linfield have signed St Patrick's Athletic forward Kurtis Byrne - who is the son of former Bangor and Celtic midfielder Paul Byrne.

Byrne, 27, will be available to the Blues in January after agreeing a deal which will keep him at the Windsor Park club until the summer of 2019.

The Dubliner started his professional career with Hibernian in 2009 and played for several more Scottish clubs.

In recent years, he has played for Dundalk, Bohemians as well as St Pat's.

Byrne has been linked with several clubs in recent days including Spanish outfit Deportivo Reus.

He helped Hibernian's Under-19 team achieve the domestic double in the 2008-9 season and scored both goals in the SFA Youth Cup final win over Rangers.

Linfield manager David Healy said Byrne "will be a really good addition to our forward line".

"He's a good age for a striker at 27 and he comes with a lot of experience gained at Dundalk, Bohemians and St Pats, as well as at Hibs in Scotland," added Healy.

"He's technically very good and what's particularly pleasing, having spoken to him at length, is that he really wants to come and play here."

The Blues boss said that he is aiming to further strengthen his squad in the coming weeks.