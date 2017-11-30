Sam Allardyce signs 18-month deal with Everton

Sam Allardyce has signed an 18-month deal to become Everton's new manager.

The 63-year-old ex-England boss is the permanent successor to Ronald Koeman, who was sacked in October with the club 18th in the Premier League.

The Toffees earned two victories from their eight matches under caretaker boss David Unsworth.

His final game in charge was Wednesday's Premier League victory over West Ham at Goodison Park, which Allardyce watched from the stands.

Everton are yet to confirm Allardyce's appointment.

More to follow.

