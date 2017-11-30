BBC Sport - Alexei Sorokin: Travelling fans don't need 'special precautions' for Russia 2018
Fans 'don't need special precautions' for Russia 2018
- From the section Football
Travelling fans do not need to take 'special precautions' for next year's World Cup. Russia 2018 chief executive Alexei Sorokin tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
