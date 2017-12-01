David Button: Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic defends goalkeeper's distribution

David Button joined Fulham from west London rivals Brentford in the summer of 2016

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic says fans should not blame goalkeeper David Button for errors in his distribution.

The 28-year-old, who has been an ever-present for the Whites in the Championship this season, looks to play the ball short from goal kicks.

"Our supporters believe he does things which I don't order him to do," Jokanovic told BBC Radio London.

"It's not true. I want him to play from the back and I understand he can make mistakes. I take these risks."

Button actually has the highest passing accuracy of any keeper in the Championship, with 67.12% of his 590 passes successful.

Only Brentford's Daniel Bentley and Reading's Vito Mannone have attempted more passes than Button, while Cardiff's Neil Etheridge has the worst passing accuracy - at 28.28% - of goalkeepers to make more than two appearances in the second tier this season.

"When we start our build-up, David starts it with short balls to try and find the spare man," Jokanovic, 49, added.

"It is my orders and I force him to do this.

"I don't play long balls. I don't believe we will win it if we send long balls for Rui Fonte, Neeskens Kebano, Ryan Sessegnon or Floyd Ayite.

"If David Button misses some passes it is because I make mistakes, not David making mistakes."

Statistics supplied by Opta. Table excludes goalkeepers who have played less than three Championship games.