David Button: Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic defends goalkeeper's distribution
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic says fans should not blame goalkeeper David Button for errors in his distribution.
The 28-year-old, who has been an ever-present for the Whites in the Championship this season, looks to play the ball short from goal kicks.
"Our supporters believe he does things which I don't order him to do," Jokanovic told BBC Radio London.
"It's not true. I want him to play from the back and I understand he can make mistakes. I take these risks."
Button actually has the highest passing accuracy of any keeper in the Championship, with 67.12% of his 590 passes successful.
Only Brentford's Daniel Bentley and Reading's Vito Mannone have attempted more passes than Button, while Cardiff's Neil Etheridge has the worst passing accuracy - at 28.28% - of goalkeepers to make more than two appearances in the second tier this season.
"When we start our build-up, David starts it with short balls to try and find the spare man," Jokanovic, 49, added.
"It is my orders and I force him to do this.
"I don't play long balls. I don't believe we will win it if we send long balls for Rui Fonte, Neeskens Kebano, Ryan Sessegnon or Floyd Ayite.
"If David Button misses some passes it is because I make mistakes, not David making mistakes."
Statistics supplied by Opta. Table excludes goalkeepers who have played less than three Championship games.