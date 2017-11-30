Anthony Stokes: Hibernian striker returns after breach of discipline in training

Hibs boss Neil Lennon joins in at training with Anthony Stokes (left)

Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes was dropped last weekend after a training ground breach of discipline, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The 29-year-old missed the 1-1 draw at Hamilton but will return for Saturday's visit to Partick Thistle.

"It's been dealt with, so he is back in the squad." explained Lennon.

"It was an isolated incident. I was not going to tolerate it and he understands that. He is back in and has been training very well this week."

Lennon refused to be drawn on what happened but said there were a few factors that led to Stokes' omission.

"He had only trained one day anyway and he hadn't trained very much the two weeks previously in the international break," he said.

"So, for me, he was a little bit undercooked. He played against St Johnstone and looked a little bit off it and he hadn't trained much because of a bug as well."

Stokes has scored nine goals in 13 appearances this season since rejoining the club in the summer after his release from Blackburn Rovers.

'You will see a very motivated Anthony Stokes'

Media playback is not supported on this device Stokes 'should know better' - Lennon

And Lennon was keen to stress that, prior to this incident, he has had no cause for concern over the player he worked with at Celtic.

"His attitude has been very, very good," he said. "He has been a bit in and out but he still has real quality. Now he needs to come and add that quality to the squad. Particularly this month.

"He is fit and raring to go. He has accepted he was in the wrong and he is getting on with it now.

"He didn't have to apologise. He just needs to understand there are certain codes of conduct and a level of discipline that you can't cross with me. And he knows that. He should have known.

"It's not a major issue. It's not going to affect the group long term and I think you will see a very motivated Anthony Stokes for the next few weeks."