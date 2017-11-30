Paul Clement: Swansea City boss wants striker signings

Paul Clement guided Swansea to a 2-0 home win in the same fixture last April.

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement says he wants to sign attacking players in the January transfer window.

Swansea have only managed seven goals in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other team, and Clement said he is looking ahead to January.

"When you see our goalscoring record and our ability to create chances we need to strengthen in the forward positions," he said.

The Swans have gone 428 minutes without scoring a Premier League goal.

Having failed to find the net in November, Clement admits additions are required.

"The recruitment department are working behind the scenes to identify players we would like to bring here but they also have to be players who are realistic."

The former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain assistant manager said this is the first time in his career that he has had to deal with such a goal drought.

He said: "It's true, its the first time I've experienced it, the first time I've experienced this kind of run of form, its very frustrating."

Clement did not try and play down the importance of Saturday's game with Stoke, but says he is still optimistic about Swansea's situation, even though they are 19th in the Premier League table.

"We have a very important game against Stoke. I think we have we need to treat this game like a cup final," he said.

"I remain positive. I understand the nature of football.

"You can get into these situations. But you can get out of them just as quickly."

Abraham hasn't started for the Swans since being taken off on a stretcher against Burnley with a back spasm.

Abraham return a boost

One boost for Clement is that Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham, who has scored more than half of Swansea's Premier League goals this season, is set return up front after being unavailable to face his parent club on Wednesday.

Former Stoke City player Wilfried Bony could also start up front for the Swans, but the Ivorian has not scored a league goal since October 2016, when he netted twice for the Potters against Swansea.

Abraham and Bony have only started together in the Premier League once this season and Clement said he will consider starting both against Stoke.

"It is something I am considering, I have not ruled out," he said.

"I need to consider it because when you are not creating that much, you have to think about getting your best attacking players on the pitch."