David Silva: Manchester City midfielder signs a one-year contract extension

David Silva was City's captain for their Champions League tie against Napoli in October

David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Manchester City until 2020.

The 31-year-old Spaniard joined the Blues from Valencia for £24m in 2010.

The midfielder has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time with City.

Pep Guardiola's side are eight points clear at the top of the league after a run of 12 consecutive wins, the latest victory coming in stoppage time on Wednesday against Southampton.

Silva, who has eight assists, the most of any player in the top flight this season, said he is looking forward to adding to his titles at the Etihad.

"I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved at City in my seven-and-a-half seasons here and with Pep in charge, I feel we are in a great position to win trophies this season and beyond," he said.

"The style of football we are playing is a pleasure to be a part of and I look forward to winning more titles in the years to come."