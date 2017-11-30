Rangers chairman Dave King tells AGM progress made on manager hunt

Rangers chairman Dave King told the annual general meeting of shareholders that some managerial candidates are currently working for other clubs

Rangers chairman Dave King told the annual general meeting of shareholders that progress is being made in the club's search for a new manager.

Pedro Caixinha was sacked five weeks ago, and King said developments are imminent, with a shortlist of candidates, including managers currently employed at other clubs.

King insisted that the board were right to take time over the appointment.

And he revealed the new manager will be offered a three-year contract.

"The search for Pedro's replacement has also been thorough and of appropriate duration under the guidance of Mark Allen, the director of football," King said in a statement to the shareholders.

"Based on the manner of Pedro's departure we had to first re-evaluate the criteria we required of our new manager.

"In this instance, however, our short-listed candidates include individuals presently under contract and that adds an additional unavoidable time element. We should have something to report shortly."

Murty is acting as caretaker manager for the second time this year

Caretaker coach Graeme Murty has overseen five matches since the departure of Caixinha, winning three and losing two, including a 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox last night.

The Aberdeen manager, Derek McInnes - who signed a new three-year contract in the summer - distanced himself from the speculation last week by saying he views his future at Pittodrie.

King maintained that the board collectively made the decision to appoint Caixinha and that it was not a mistake, despite the Portuguese manager only lasting seven months in the role.

The Ibrox chairman admitted the transfer of Barrie McKay to Nottingham Forest for £500,000 undervalued the winger.

The 22-year-old was sold in the summer with one year left on his contract and has scored four goals in 18 appearances for the English Championship side.

