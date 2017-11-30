Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose accuses Callum McGregor of 'playing for a penalty' as the Steelmen were left lamenting a second 'soft' spot kick for Celtic in four days. (Daily Mail)

Angry Andy Rose says Celtic's Callum McGregor 'flopped over' to win the late penalty that rescued a 1-1 draw for Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Motherwell 'seem angry with everything' as he insists his side fully deserved their late penalty kick at Fir Park. (Daily Record)

Rangers players answered critics with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen but the team are still capable of more insists caretaker coach Graeme Murty. (Daily Record)

Rangers fans' chief John Macmillan is demanding answers over the chaotic managerial situation and new investment at the Ibrox club's AGM. (Sun)

Hamilton manager Martin Canning denies his side were over aggressive against Hibs after stinging criticism from opposite number Neil Lennon and insists he would never speak about the opposition in the same fashion. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has urged winger Jamie Walker to kick on after his best performance of the season in draw with Ross County. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon says David Gray has earned a richly-merited rest after the Hibs captain played through a knee injury to help out his team. (Herald, subscription required)

Ross County manager Owen Coyle has challenged striker Alex Schalk to continue staking his claim to lead the line. (Press & Journal)

Former Anderlecht player and manager Paul van Himst has lit the fuse for the Belgians' Champions League showdown with Celtic - by likening Brendan Rodgers' players to lumberjacks. (Scotsman)

St Mirren defender Adam Eckersley believes the Paisley team won't be caught at the top of the Championship. (Herald, subscription required)

Mexican club Cruz Azul confirm an approach for former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha.(Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Eilidh Doyle is looking forward to February's Indoor Grand Prix at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, which will be her first race in Scotland since her silver-medal winning appearance in the 400m hurdles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. (Herald)