Motherwell 1-1 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers says late draw proves Celtic's spirit

Brendan Rodgers hailed his Celtic side's character, after they preserved their unbeaten domestic run with a late 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

Scott Sinclair stroked home a controversial 88th-minute penalty at Fir Park, as Celtic salvaged a point.

Rodgers' men have now gone 66 domestic fixtures without defeat.

"You can see from the game why the run they're on is so special, because you can lose any game in many different ways," Rodgers said.

"Tonight, again we were asked the question. We made some changes, put risk into the game in taking a full-back off and putting on an extra attacker.

"But the players keep the composure, and eventually get the breakthrough. I'm so proud of them yet again, they're in a really testing run of games, physically and mentally, but they keep finding the answers."

Celtic trailed after Mikael Lustig found his own net from a 78th-minute Motherwell free-kick, but earned a golden opportunity to rescue their unbeaten record when Callum McGregor went down under Andy Rose's challenge in the box.

Mikael Lustig diverted the ball into his own net to give Motherwell the lead

Referee Willie Collum incensed the home players by pointing to the spot, but Rodgers believes he made the correct decision.

"I thought it was a penalty," the Celtic boss told BBC Radio Scotland. "We go through, we should score, the keeper gets back in and follows it up really well.

"I give credit to Callum because he reacts really quickly, the ball comes out and you see lots of those penalties. Callum was really good, gets his body in front to protect the ball and Rose is a wee bit keen and eager at that stage of the game to get to the ball.

"He makes contact with him in the box, and knocks him over. To be fair to Willie, he's right on it, he sees it and he gives the penalty."

Sinclair was already the target of jeers and shouts from the Fir Park crowd, four days after winning the contentious penalty that sealed Celtic's 2-0 Scottish League Cup final victory over the Steelmen.

Roundly booed by the Motherwell supporters, Scott Sinclair kept his cool to net from the spot

But the 28-year-old remained calm amid the torrent of boos, sweeping his spot-kick high into the top-left corner of the net, beyond 'Well goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

"There's nobody better in that situation," Rodgers said. "Scott scored two penalties for me at Wembley in front of over 90,000 people. Whether it's 90,000, 60,000 or 9,000 like it was tonight, I'll always fancy him to score.

"He tucked it away really well and coped with that pressure. Of course the crowd were giving him a wee bit of stick but it doesn't bother him. He's a boy with great temperament and he showed that tonight."

Rodgers confirmed winger Patrick Roberts will undergo a scan on an injured hamstring, after being withdrawn during the first half.

A problem with the same hamstring meant the on-loan Manchester City player missed Celtic's home Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich last month.

"We'll have to look at that and see where he's at," Rodgers said. "It was the same hamstring [that kept Roberts sidelined earlier in the season] so it's probably not good news."