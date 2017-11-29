BBC Sport - Everton 4-0 West Ham: 'We had to stand up and show what good players we are' - Wayne Rooney
'We had to stand up & show how good we are'
- From the section Everton
Everton captain Wayne Rooney says they needed to show incoming manager Sam Allardyce what good football players they are as the striker scored a stunning goal from his own half to complete a hat-trick.
