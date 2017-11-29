BBC Sport - Everton 4-0 West Ham: 'We had to stand up and show what good players we are' - Wayne Rooney

'We had to stand up & show how good we are'

  • From the section Everton

Everton captain Wayne Rooney says they needed to show incoming manager Sam Allardyce what good football players they are as the striker scored a stunning goal from his own half to complete a hat-trick.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 4-0 West Ham

Watch all of Tuesday's and Wednesday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

