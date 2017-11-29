BBC Sport - Man City 2-1 Southampton: Pep Guardiola enjoyed celebrating late winner
Guardiola enjoyed celebrating late winner
Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he enjoyed the celebrations in the locker room after Raheem Sterling's 96th-minute winner sank Southampton to give City a club-record 12th-successive Premier League victory.
MATCH REPORT:Man City 2-1 Southampton
