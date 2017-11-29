BBC Sport - Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche pleased with very good away performance
Dyche pleased with very good away performance
Burnley
Sean Dyche is delighted with Burnley's away performance as their impressive form continued as they climbed to sixth in the table with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley
