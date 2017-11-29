Rangers: Graeme Murty says players set a benchmark in Aberdeen win

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty was full of praise for teenager Ross McCrorie, right

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty says his players need to maintain the standard set in their comprehensive win over Aberdeen.

The Ibrox side's 3-0 victory moved them into third place in the Premiership, three points behind their opponents, who they face again on Sunday.

"It has to be the benchmark, that level of intensity, that grit, that fight and that level of quality," Murty said.

"It's a helluva standard to live up to but that's the level you need."

James Tavernier opened the scoring with a penalty at Ibrox, Carlos Pena doubling Rangers' advantage before the break for his fifth goal in 10 games.

Tavernier scored again in the second half, before Aberdeen's Ryan Christie was sent off for his second bookable offence.

Murty - who won the tactical battle between the two managers, with McInnes changing his line-up and formation before half-time - wants his players to deliver the same level of performance at Pittodrie on Sunday.

He deployed his side in a midfield diamond at Ibrox, with 19-year-old defender Ross McCrorie anchoring the midfield during an impressive display.

"The players know what they're capable of, I know too. I see the level they're capable of performing at - that's the only thing that will satisfy our fans," Murty said.

"You saw the confidence running through the team - that's what goals do for you.

"In the big games you are looking for the big characters and I didn't think anyone stood up any bigger than a young lad called Ross McCrorie.

"For a man of his tender years to put in that kind of performance in a position he's not too familiar with was exceptional. He was outstanding."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists his side will play better when they meet Rangers again on Sunday

McInnes - who insists he is happy to stay put at Pittodrie amid continuing links to the Ibrox vacancy - was left furious with his team as they fell below the standards they have previously set.

The Aberdeen boss insists it will be a different performance from his side at the weekend, although he will be without the suspended Christie and potentially Gary Mackay-Steven, who was injured at Ibrox.

"I expect a more complete performance on Sunday. I expect us to impose ourselves far better than we did tonight," McInnes said.

"I've seen us losing headers inches above strikers, I've seen us not competing for second balls in the middle of the park.

"We were negligent and that is right across the board. We win together and lose together.

"Ryan has to learn. He got himself sent off foolishly. Now we're without him for Sunday. He suffers and we suffer as well."