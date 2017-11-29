BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-0 Swansea: Antonio Conte apologised to referee after being sent off
Conte says sorry for sending off
Chelsea
Antonio Conte says he apologised to referee Neil Swarbrick after his protests over a decision led to him being sent off as his Chelsea team beat Swansea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-0 Swansea City
