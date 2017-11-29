BBC Sport - Stoke 0-3 Liverpool: Mark Hughes says Simon Mignolet deserved red card
Mignolet should have been sent off - Hughes
Mark Hughes says Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet should have been sent off for his foul on Mame Biram Diouf, and that the 3-0 defeat of his side was a "harsh scoreline" for Stoke.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 0-3 Liverpool
