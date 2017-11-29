Aaron Collins: Wolves forward signs for Maidstone United on month's loan

Aaron Collins is yet to play a first-team game for current Championship leaders Wolves

National League club Maidstone United have signed Aaron Collins on a one-month loan from Wolves.

The 20-year-old forward has scored two goals in his nine appearances for Wanderers' Under-23 side this season.

The Wales Under-19 player started his career with Newport County before signing for Wolves in January 2016.

He ended last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers and also had a spell with Notts County, for whom he scored on his debut against Grimsby Town.