Aaron Collins: Wolves forward signs for Maidstone United on month's loan

Aaron Collins
Aaron Collins is yet to play a first-team game for current Championship leaders Wolves

National League club Maidstone United have signed Aaron Collins on a one-month loan from Wolves.

The 20-year-old forward has scored two goals in his nine appearances for Wanderers' Under-23 side this season.

The Wales Under-19 player started his career with Newport County before signing for Wolves in January 2016.

He ended last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers and also had a spell with Notts County, for whom he scored on his debut against Grimsby Town.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired