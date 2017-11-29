BBC Sport - Manchester City 2-1 Southampton: Mauricio Pellegrino 'proud' of 'better' Saints' performance
Late City winner difficult to digest - Pellegrino
- From the section Southampton
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says he's "optimistic" about the future after his side competed "really well" during their 2-1 defeat away to Man City.
MATCH REPORT:Manchester City 2-1 Southampton
