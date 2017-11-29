BBC Sport - Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town: Arsene Wenger pleased with Gunners' score-line

Game over after Gunners' second goal - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side played with more "freedom" after scoring their second goal as Arsenal maintained their perfect home record in the Premier League this season with a 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

MATCH REPORT:Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Watch all of Tuesday's and Wednesday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Game over after Gunners' second goal - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Guardiola enjoyed celebrating late winner

Video

Conte says sorry for sending off

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Rooney captain for a reason - Unsworth

  • From the section Everton
Video

Mignolet should have been sent off - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Fresh legs helped Liverpool - Klopp

Video

Late City winner difficult to digest - Pellegrino

Video

Swansea's lack of chances worry Clement

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Terriers can get past defeats - Wagner

Video

Positive signs in second half - Moyes

Video

Dyche pleased with very good away performance

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Bournemouth didn't show enough quality - Howe

Video

Spurs need to improve - Pochettino

Video

Newcastle players showed they care - Benitez

Video

Draw is a step in the right direction - Hodgson

Video

Young playing better than ever - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Watford didn't deserve this result - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Puel praises 'solidity and desire' of Leicester

Video

Megson wants return to management

Video

Everton need manager decision quickly - Unsworth

Video

Neither team played well enough to win - Hughton

Video

Impossible to always win 4-0 - Guardiola

Video

Dyche 'raging' after late defeat

Video

Huddersfield unlucky not to get point - Wagner

Video

Pellegrino pleased with Saints' 'needed' win

Video

Arsenal needed second-half push to beat Burnley - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Difficult playing against 'eight defenders' - Klopp

Video

Chelsea refused to accept defeat - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Brighton gave United hardest game this season - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Hughton 'proud' of Brighton performance

Video

Spurs dropped two points - Pochettino

Video

Spurs' Real Madrid tactics did not work against Baggies - Megson

Video

Newcastle mistakes were punished - Benitez

Video

Watford controlled the game - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Shaqiri goal should have beaten Palace - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Palace fought until the end - Hodgson

Video

Clement frustrated by 'poor' refereeing

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Cherries becoming harder to beat - Howe

Video

Second-half performance encouraging - Moyes

Video

Leicester must be more clinical - Puel

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired