BBC Sport - Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town: Arsene Wenger pleased with Gunners' score-line
Game over after Gunners' second goal - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side played with more "freedom" after scoring their second goal as Arsenal maintained their perfect home record in the Premier League this season with a 5-0 win over Huddersfield.
MATCH REPORT:Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town
Watch all of Tuesday's and Wednesday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired