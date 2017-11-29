Mark McAllister: Former Linfield and Portadown striker leaves Crusadeers

From the section

Mark McAllister has not played for Crusaders since September

Former Linfield striker Mark McAllister has left Crusaders and signed for Portadown-based Intermediate League club Annagh United.

Portadown native McAllister, 29, joined Crusaders from relegated Portadown at the end of last season.

However, he hasn't played for Stephen Baxter's side since a brief substitute's outing against Ballinamallard in early September.

Crusaders said that McAllister's exit from the club was a "mutual decision".

McAllister will be unable to play in the Intermediate League until January but can immediately line out for Annagh United's reserve team in the Mid-Ulster League.