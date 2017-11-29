Mark McAllister: Former Linfield and Portadown striker leaves Crusadeers
Former Linfield striker Mark McAllister has left Crusaders and signed for Portadown-based Intermediate League club Annagh United.
Portadown native McAllister, 29, joined Crusaders from relegated Portadown at the end of last season.
However, he hasn't played for Stephen Baxter's side since a brief substitute's outing against Ballinamallard in early September.
Crusaders said that McAllister's exit from the club was a "mutual decision".
McAllister will be unable to play in the Intermediate League until January but can immediately line out for Annagh United's reserve team in the Mid-Ulster League.