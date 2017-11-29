Callum O'Dowda: Bristol City winger to have surgery on ankle injury

Callum O'Dowda (left) has won seven caps for the Republic of Ireland

Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda is to have surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday's 3-2 victory at Hull City.

The 22-year-old was forced off during the second half as the fifth-placed Robins came from 2-0 down to win.

A club statement said he will have an operation to "ascertain any damage" and "stabilise the ankle joint".

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for City this season, playing in 22 of 23 matches.

O'Dowda had scored two goals and registered three assists in his past seven games to help Lee Johnson's side up to fifth in the Championship.

He joins long-term absentees Eros Pisano, Famara Diedhiou, Jens Hegeler, Gary O'Neil and Ivan Lucic on City's injury list.

However, full-back Joe Bryan should return for Saturday's game against Middlesbrough after recovering from a bruised hip.