West Brom: Alan Pardew seeks more attacking approach

Pardew has also managed Reading, West Ham, Charlton, Southampton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace

New boss Alan Pardew says West Brom "will play on the front foot", even if it means them getting a "bloody nose".

The 56-year-old succeeded the sacked Tony Pulis on Wednesday on a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Pulis was criticised for the team's style of play, and that they had scored only nine goals in 12 league games.

"The most important fact is to win games," Pardew said. "Tony does that very well and different to me. I hope to free up the team a little bit more."

West Brom won their first two league games of the season but have yet to claim victory since then, and from March this year until his dismissal, Pulis took just 12 points from 21 fixtures.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at Tottenham under caretaker Gary Megson ended a run of four successive defeats and was followed by a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Tuesday which left them in 16th, two points off the bottom three.

"My best teams play on the front foot and try and put teams under pressure," said Pardew, who has a win percentage of 35.8 in the top flight.

"Sometimes they get a bloody nose doing that and that's what I'll deliver here at West Brom. And ultimately, hopefully along that line, we can get up to sort of 1.5, 1.7 points a game.

"In the clubs I have managed, you are always at the risk of the sack because you are not at a top club and you are going to lose a certain amount of games.

"If you get a (bad) run of games, as Tony has here, you lose your job. That doesn't make him a bad manager. It doesn't make me a bad manager. Sometimes it is about the resilience of the board to stand by you."

Alan Pardew's sides have scored seven more goals than Tony Pulis' teams in their last 50 Premier League games

Same old faces?

With David Moyes taking over at West Ham, Roy Hodgson brought in at Crystal Palace and Sam Allardyce to be appointed at Everton, Pardew was asked why he thought Premier League teams anxious to avoid relegation were turning to "the same old faces".

"You need somebody, sometimes, who has the experience of having done it before and can deliver a certain measure of performance," said the former Palace midfielder.

"When you look at my first year I have done in any job, you see an upturn usually. God willing that happens here. That is the immediate problem we need to overcome."

Pardew has been out of management since being sacked by Crystal Palace in December 2016 and revealed he rejected other opportunities to return.

"It has been a calculated choice by me. I have had a couple of other options. This one fits much more."

'We have to try and grow in January'

Pardew, who has brought in his former assistant at Newcastle, John Carver, says he will give the squad he has inherited an opportunity to impress before looking to bring in new players in January.

In addition to their five permanent summer signings, defender Ahmed Hegazi and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak were brought in on a season-long loans from Al Ahly and Paris St-Germain respectively.

"It's unfair to inherit a new group and start talking about new players coming in," he said. "I think it is a good enough squad to stay up.

"But the clubs in the relegation area are going to do business. We can't take our eye off that. We have to try and grow as much as we can if possible in January.

"All those questions are for five weeks. The immediate concern is getting our first win for a while."