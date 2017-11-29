Santi Cazorla: Arsenal midfielder's comeback delayed by further surgery

Santi Cazorla says he still retains the 'motivation' to play football again

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla's comeback has been delayed because he has had further ankle surgery.

The 32-year-old revealed the news on social media and said he had been having some pain in his tendon.

Doctors told the Spain international that he should be "satisfied" to walk again after contracting gangrene in his right ankle.

Cazorla last played for the Gunners in October 2016, two months before having his initial operation.

He was forced to have skin removed from his arm and grafted onto his leg after the infection left him with "eight centimetres missing" from his Achilles tendon.

A return to football in the new year had been predicted, but it is now unclear when he will make his comeback.

Manchester United's Juan Mata and Valencia's Gabriel Paulista are among those to have sent messages of support to Cazorla.