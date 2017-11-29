Kenny Miller: Rangers striker seeks consistency and togetherness

Miller has been captaining Rangers since Graeme Murty took over as interim coach

Kenny Miller is "bored" talking about Rangers' lack of consistency.

Going into a league double-header with second-placed Aberdeen, the Ibrox club have lost their past two matches to Hamilton and Dundee.

Rangers, who sit fourth, have not won three games in a row in 2017 much to the frustration of striker Miller.

"We need to find a level of consistency. This is why we are where we are at the moment and never put a run together," said Miller.

"We win two games and, it's not a complacency but a feeling or a relief that we've managed to get a couple of results together, and then like in the last couple of games, the performances haven't been anywhere near as good.

"I'm bored of saying it, really bored of saying levels of consistency and performance (need to improve) and the same old nonsense every week."

A month after Pedro Caixinha was sacked, Rangers are yet to announce a new manager.

Caretaker coach Graeme Murty opened with victories against Hearts and Partick Thistle but the subsequent losses leave them six points behind the Dons, who visit Ibrox on Wednesday.

The teams meet again at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Miller, who turns 38 next month, was immediately reinstated by Murty, having been dropped by Caixinha for four matches amid talk of a split in the dressing room.

And the former Scotland international is urging his team-mates to develop as a group for the challenges ahead.

"We need to be together more, there's no doubt about it," he said.

"Everybody needs to be on the same page on the game plan and execute it, there's a lot more in the group but we're not showing it.

"I think it (lack of togetherness) existed beforehand as well. It's something we're trying to work hard on, it's not something you can put your finger on.

"We know there are a lot of negatives said around the team at the moment because we're underperforming, but what a chance we have to put that right against very good opposition."