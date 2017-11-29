Scottish Gossip: Kenny Miller, Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kenny Miller says his omission from the first team squad amid insinuations he was leaking information from inside the dressing-room was "malicious" and admits he feared his Rangers career was over under former manager Pedro Caixinha. (Scotsman)

Ending Celtic's unbeaten run at Fir Park tonight would be as good as a trophy says Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson after losing Sunday's League Cup final. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata thinks three games on bounce with Motherwell inside seven days is 'crazy'. (Sun)

Interim coach Graeme Murty fears Celtic will stretch the gap on Rangers further if the Ibrox club don't get the appointment of their next manager right. (Telegraph)

'There's no fitter team than Aberdeen' claims manager Derek McInnes as he prepares for a league double header with Rangers. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists this evening's meeting at Ibrox is not a grudge match about his former captain Ryan Jack.(Sun)

Defender Mark Reynolds insists Aberdeen can see off all contenders for second spot in the Premiership yet again. (Daily Record)

Dons manager Derek McInnes will 'sense blood in the Rangers' ranks in terms of a lack of confidence', says former Ibrox captain Lee McCulloch. (Daily Mail)

Hearts teenager Harry Cochrane could face Hamilton at the weekend after the knee injury he suffered against Ross County proved less severe than first feared. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon hopes playmaker Danny Swanson will be back from injury to play his part in the Easter Road outfit's hectic December schedule. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Fraserburgh midfielder Dean Cowie helped stun Rangers at Ibrox with Peterhead - now he is desperate for a repeat in Scottish Cup. (Sun)

Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay is attracting interest from English Premier League clubs and the former Partick Thistle player reckons he is he proof you don't need to come through Scotland's Pro Youth setup to make it big. (Daily Record)

Former Dundee United left back Barry Douglas says his time overseas in Poland and Turkey helped him settle so quickly at Championship leaders Wolves. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Fit-again Tiger Woods has revealed he dreams of taming Carnoustie in 2018 and lifting the Claret Jug for a fourth time. (Daily Star)

England head coach Eddie Jones pours cold water on Scotland's much-vaunted revival with a pointed reminder of what happened the last time they were talked up as a force heading into the Six Nations. (Times, subscription required)

Australia forward Sekope Kepu has been given a three-week suspension for the first-half flying shoulder charge on Scotland's Hamish Watson that resulted in his red card in the 53-24 Test defeat at Murrayfield. (Scotsman)

One of Scotland's brightest judo prospects, Stuart McWatt, continues his comeback from injury in Tokyo. (Herald)