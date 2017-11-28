West Brom: Alan Pardew set to be named as manager

Alan Pardew, right, has previously managed four clubs in the Premier League

West Brom are set to appoint former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew as their manager on Wednesday.

The Baggies sacked Tony Pulis on 20 November after going 10 Premier League games without a victory and sitting a point above the relegation zone.

Pardew, who has been out of the game since being sacked by Palace in December 2016, is expected to sign a deal until 2020.

The 56-year-old will become Albion's sixth permanent manager since 2011.

West Brom let slip a two-goal lead on Tuesday as they drew 2-2 at home to Newcastle, but moved up to 16th place in the table ahead of Everton.

Pardew, a former team-mate of West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, will take charge of his first game against former club Palace at The Hawthorns on Saturday, 2 December (15:00 GMT).

Albion then face trips to Liverpool and Swansea before a home fixture against Manchester United.

Pardew, who has also had spells at Reading, West Ham, Charlton and Southampton in an 18-year managerial career, has been a losing FA Cup finalist twice as a manager.

He was named LMA Manager of the Year in 2012 after he guided Newcastle to fifth place in the Premier League.

Former West Brom boss Gary Megson has taken temporary charge since Pulis' departure.

"I will meet the chairman at 10:00 tomorrow, what about? I don't know," Megson said following the draw against Newcastle.

"Something has to be done at some point. I was just told in the interim period to take the team. What I've done the last eight or nine days is what I've done for the last 20 years, so I have enjoyed all that.

"I haven't applied for manager jobs in the last three years but whatever happens now, if ones do come up I will apply."