Eduardo Berizzo: Sevilla boss has successful prostate surgery

Sevilla's players celebrated with boss Eduardo Berizzo after coming from three goals down to draw with Liverpool

Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo underwent successful surgery on Tuesday after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, the Spanish club said.

The 48-year-old's condition was made public after his side came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in the Champions League last week.

The club say Berizzo's recovery period will depend on his "post-operative progress in the next few days".

Assistant manager Ernesto Marcucci is taking temporary charge of the side.

Berizzo was appointed Sevilla head coach in the summer on a two-year deal, following a three-year stint at Celta Vigo.