Eduardo Berizzo: Sevilla boss has successful prostate surgery
Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo underwent successful surgery on Tuesday after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, the Spanish club said.
The 48-year-old's condition was made public after his side came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in the Champions League last week.
The club say Berizzo's recovery period will depend on his "post-operative progress in the next few days".
Assistant manager Ernesto Marcucci is taking temporary charge of the side.
Berizzo was appointed Sevilla head coach in the summer on a two-year deal, following a three-year stint at Celta Vigo.