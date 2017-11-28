BBC Sport - Leicester 2-1 Tottenham: Claude Puel celebrates winning 'fantastic game'
Puel praises 'solidity and desire' of Leicester
Claude Puel praises his team's "solidity and desire" after they beat Tottenham 2-1 at the King Power stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
