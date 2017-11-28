BBC Sport - Leicester 2-1 Tottenham: We need to improve - Mauricio Pochettino
Spurs need to improve - Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham "need to improve" after their 2-1 defeat at Leicester became their third consecutive Premier League game without a win.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
