BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifying: England 5-0 Kazakhstan highlights

England thrash Kazakhstan to maintain perfect start

Watch highlights of England's dominant 5-0 win over Kazakhstan as the Lionesses maintain their perfect start to World Cup qualifying.

MATCH REPORT: England Women 5-0 Kazakhstan Women

England thrash Kazakhstan to maintain perfect start

