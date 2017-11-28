BBC Sport - Women's World Cup qualifying: England 5-0 Kazakhstan highlights
England thrash Kazakhstan to maintain perfect start
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights of England's dominant 5-0 win over Kazakhstan as the Lionesses maintain their perfect start to World Cup qualifying.
MATCH REPORT: England Women 5-0 Kazakhstan Women
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired