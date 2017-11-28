Netherlands Women 0-0 Republic of Ireland Women
The Republic of Ireland defended resolutely to achieve an fine 0-0 draw away to European champions the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier.
The hosts dominated the Group Three match in Nijmegen but they could not find a way past Irish keeper Marie Hourihan.
The Netherlands felt they should have been awarded a late penalty for hand ball but it was not given.
The teams are level at the top of the group on seven points from three games.
Eight European nations, plus hosts France, will feature in the 24-team World Cup finals from 7 June to 7 July in 2019.
Line-ups
Netherlands Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 2van LunterenSubstituted forJansenat 45'minutes
- 6DekkerBooked at 75mins
- 3van der Gragt
- 20Janssen
- 14Groenen
- 10van de DonkSubstituted forvan Esat 83'minutes
- 8Spitse
- 7van de SandenSubstituted forRoordat 59'minutes
- 9Miedema
- 11Martens
Substitutes
- 4Zeeman
- 5van Es
- 12Roord
- 13Jansen
- 16Christ
- 21Beerensteyn
- 22van der Most
R. of Ireland Wom
- 1HourihanBooked at 85mins
- 2Perry
- 7Caldwell
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 5Fahey
- 6Duggan
- 10O'Sullivan
- 12Toland
- 11McCabe
- 14BarrettSubstituted forKiernanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kiernan
- 9McLaughlin
- 13Payne
- 16Budden
- 17Meaney
- 18Atkinson
- 19Prior
- Referee:
- Anastasia Pustovoitova
Match Stats
Home TeamNetherlands WomenAway TeamR. of Ireland Wom
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home36
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7