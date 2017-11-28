Women's World Cup Qualifying
Netherlands Women 0-0 Republic of Ireland Women

Jackie Groenen of the Netherlands competes against Niamh Fahey of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland held on for a creditable draw against the European champions

The Republic of Ireland defended resolutely to achieve an fine 0-0 draw away to European champions the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier.

The hosts dominated the Group Three match in Nijmegen but they could not find a way past Irish keeper Marie Hourihan.

The Netherlands felt they should have been awarded a late penalty for hand ball but it was not given.

The teams are level at the top of the group on seven points from three games.

Eight European nations, plus hosts France, will feature in the 24-team World Cup finals from 7 June to 7 July in 2019.

Line-ups

Netherlands Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 2van LunterenSubstituted forJansenat 45'minutes
  • 6DekkerBooked at 75mins
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 20Janssen
  • 14Groenen
  • 10van de DonkSubstituted forvan Esat 83'minutes
  • 8Spitse
  • 7van de SandenSubstituted forRoordat 59'minutes
  • 9Miedema
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 4Zeeman
  • 5van Es
  • 12Roord
  • 13Jansen
  • 16Christ
  • 21Beerensteyn
  • 22van der Most

R. of Ireland Wom

  • 1HourihanBooked at 85mins
  • 2Perry
  • 7Caldwell
  • 4Quinn
  • 3Scott
  • 5Fahey
  • 6Duggan
  • 10O'Sullivan
  • 12Toland
  • 11McCabe
  • 14BarrettSubstituted forKiernanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kiernan
  • 9McLaughlin
  • 13Payne
  • 16Budden
  • 17Meaney
  • 18Atkinson
  • 19Prior
Referee:
Anastasia Pustovoitova

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlands WomenAway TeamR. of Ireland Wom
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home36
Away3
Shots on Target
Home13
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th November 2017

View all Women's World Cup Qualifying scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women431030310
2England Women3300150159
3Bos-Herze Wom310225-33
4Russia Women201106-61
5Kazakhstan Women400409-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women44001431112
2Scotland Women22007166
3Poland Women32019456
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women5005319-160

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women32106067
2R. of Ireland Wom32104047
3Norway Women320110376
4N Ireland Wom310247-33
5Slovakia Women4004216-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark Women220010196
2Sweden Women22007076
3Ukraine Women21102114
4Croatia Women402239-62
5Hungary Women4013314-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland Women321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women44001001012
2Belgium Women3300162149
3Portugal Women31028263
4Romania Women410358-33
5Moldova Women4004128-270

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women3300121119
2Finland Women22005056
3Austria Women32016426
4Serbia Women410337-43
5Israel Women4004014-140
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

