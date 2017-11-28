Netherlands Women 0-0 Republic of Ireland Women

The Republic of Ireland held on for a creditable draw against the European champions

The Republic of Ireland defended resolutely to achieve an fine 0-0 draw away to European champions the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier.

The hosts dominated the Group Three match in Nijmegen but they could not find a way past Irish keeper Marie Hourihan.

The Netherlands felt they should have been awarded a late penalty for hand ball but it was not given.

The teams are level at the top of the group on seven points from three games.

Eight European nations, plus hosts France, will feature in the 24-team World Cup finals from 7 June to 7 July in 2019.