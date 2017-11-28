BBC Sport - Crusaders and Ballymena win Shield semi-finals
Crues and Ballymena win Shield semi-finals
- From the section Irish
Crusaders and Ballymena book their places in the final of the 2017/18 County Antrim Shield.
Crusaders, Premiership champions in 2015 and 2016, were 1-0 winners over Carrick Rangers while League Cup holders Ballymena beat Ards 3-0.
