BBC Sport - Crusaders and Ballymena win Shield semi-finals

Crues and Ballymena win Shield semi-finals

  • From the section Irish

Crusaders and Ballymena book their places in the final of the 2017/18 County Antrim Shield.

Crusaders, Premiership champions in 2015 and 2016, were 1-0 winners over Carrick Rangers while League Cup holders Ballymena beat Ards 3-0.

Top videos

Video

Crues and Ballymena win Shield semi-finals

  • From the section Irish
Video

England thrash Kazakhstan to maintain perfect start

Video

Young playing better than ever - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Spurs need to improve - Pochettino

Video

Newcastle players showed they care - Benitez

Video

'Kanter, slammin' and jammin' in this week's best NBA action

Video

Draw is a step in the right direction - Hodgson

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watford didn't deserve this result - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Baltimore score rugby-style touchdown

Video

Ozil and Sanchez staying until end of the season - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired