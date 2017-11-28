BBC Sport - Nelson celebrates goal after 'difficult week'
Nelson celebrates goal after 'difficult week'
- From the section Irish
Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson scores a crucial goal against Slovakia - just days after the death of her grandmother.
Nelson equalised from a short free-kick and Northern Ireland went on to win the World Cup qualifying game in Zilina 3-1.
