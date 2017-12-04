Champions League - Group B
Celtic19:45Anderlecht
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v RSC Anderlecht

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is fit again
Dembele has scored eight goals in an injury-interrupted season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Striker Moussa Dembele is fit again as Celtic aim to secure passage into the Europa League at home to Anderlecht.

Celtic will reach the round-of-32 stage if they avoid a four-goal defeat in their final Champions League outing.

Brendan Rodgers' side beat the Belgians 3-0 in Brussels in September to pick up their only points in Group B, while Anderlecht have lost all five games.

Winger Patrick Roberts misses out with a long-term hamstring problem but Nir Bitton returns from an injury.

The Israel midfielder has missed the past three matches, while Dembele sat out two league matches with Motherwell after scoring against the same opponents in the League Cup final.

"We played very well in the first game over there and now we look to finish it off at home," said Rodgers.

"They will come to attack and look for a victory but that's also what we want. We want to give the supporters a Champions League win at home.

"That would take us to six points, which would show a great level of progress for us at this level."

Having lost in Glasgow to Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich this season, Rodgers is still looking for his first group stage win at Celtic Park.

In last year's campaign his side drew at home to Manchester City and lost to Borussia Monchengladbach and Barcelona.

Brown to set new benchmark

Celtic captain Scott Brown
Brown made his Champions League debut for Celtic in 2007

Captain Scott Brown will set a new Scottish record of 69 appearances in Europe's premier competition, passing Kenny Dalglish's outings with Celtic and Liverpool.

"He's in great company with Kenny, who is obviously a real legend here and at Liverpool," said Rodgers.

"It's a mark of his consistency, to have played that number of games under various managers.

"It's a great accolade and hopefully he's got many more ahead of him."

Champions League Group B. Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Anderlecht

Odsonne Edouard scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 win over Motherwell in just his third start since arriving on loan from PSG.

The 19-year-old impressed Rodgers with a "brilliant performance", with the manager adding: "His confidence is really high and it gives us another option.

"I've got three different types of strikers. Odsonne has a lot of talent and he was adapting coming to the country, but he's settled in very well and his talent was there for all to see at the weekend," he said.

"Him along with Leigh [Griffiths], who's shown he is a fantastic goalscorer, and Moussa give us great striking options.

"He's very young. He comes here with a great track record and he's come to develop his game. Myself and the other coaching staff, we see that development on and off the field. He has all the attributes, he's very quick. He's very strong and mentally he's maturing all the time."

MATCH STATS

  • Celtic have won only one of their past nine home games in the Champions League proper (D1 L7).
  • Celtic halted a 10-game (D3 L7), four-year winless run in the Champions League group stage by overcoming Anderlecht on matchday two.
  • The Scottish champions have won all three European games against Belgian visitors.
  • Anderlecht have never won in Scotland, where their record is D2 L3
  • The Belgians have not won an away game in the Champions League since December 2005. Their away record since is D8 L6.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 5th December 2017

  • CelticCeltic19:45AnderlechtRSC Anderlecht
  • BenficaBenfica19:45FC BaselFC Basel
  • Man UtdManchester United19:45CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow
  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich19:45PSGParis Saint Germain
  • ChelseaChelsea19:45Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
  • RomaRoma19:45FK QarabagFK Qarabag
  • BarcelonaBarcelona19:45SportingSporting Lisbon
  • OlympiakosOlympiakos19:45JuventusJuventus

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5401102812
2FC Basel53029549
3CSKA Moscow530278-19
4Benfica5005112-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG55002412315
2Bayern Munich5401105512
3Celtic5104517-123
4Anderlecht5005117-160

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5311157810
2Roma52218628
3Atl Madrid51314316
4FK Qarabag5023213-112

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona532071611
2Juventus52215508
3Sporting52128717
4Olympiakos5014411-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired