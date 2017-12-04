Celtic v RSC Anderlecht

Dembele has scored eight goals in an injury-interrupted season

Striker Moussa Dembele is fit again as Celtic aim to secure passage into the Europa League at home to Anderlecht.

Celtic will reach the round-of-32 stage if they avoid a four-goal defeat in their final Champions League outing.

Brendan Rodgers' side beat the Belgians 3-0 in Brussels in September to pick up their only points in Group B, while Anderlecht have lost all five games.

Winger Patrick Roberts misses out with a long-term hamstring problem but Nir Bitton returns from an injury.

The Israel midfielder has missed the past three matches, while Dembele sat out two league matches with Motherwell after scoring against the same opponents in the League Cup final.

"We played very well in the first game over there and now we look to finish it off at home," said Rodgers.

"They will come to attack and look for a victory but that's also what we want. We want to give the supporters a Champions League win at home.

"That would take us to six points, which would show a great level of progress for us at this level."

Having lost in Glasgow to Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich this season, Rodgers is still looking for his first group stage win at Celtic Park.

In last year's campaign his side drew at home to Manchester City and lost to Borussia Monchengladbach and Barcelona.

Brown to set new benchmark

Brown made his Champions League debut for Celtic in 2007

Captain Scott Brown will set a new Scottish record of 69 appearances in Europe's premier competition, passing Kenny Dalglish's outings with Celtic and Liverpool.

"He's in great company with Kenny, who is obviously a real legend here and at Liverpool," said Rodgers.

"It's a mark of his consistency, to have played that number of games under various managers.

"It's a great accolade and hopefully he's got many more ahead of him."

Odsonne Edouard scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 win over Motherwell in just his third start since arriving on loan from PSG.

The 19-year-old impressed Rodgers with a "brilliant performance", with the manager adding: "His confidence is really high and it gives us another option.

"I've got three different types of strikers. Odsonne has a lot of talent and he was adapting coming to the country, but he's settled in very well and his talent was there for all to see at the weekend," he said.

"Him along with Leigh [Griffiths], who's shown he is a fantastic goalscorer, and Moussa give us great striking options.

"He's very young. He comes here with a great track record and he's come to develop his game. Myself and the other coaching staff, we see that development on and off the field. He has all the attributes, he's very quick. He's very strong and mentally he's maturing all the time."

