Media playback is not supported on this device Watch John Cofie score for Manchester United at 2010 Milk Cup

A footballer who Manchester United paid £1m for when he was just 14 will be playing for Derry City in the League of Ireland next season.

Ghanaian-born English player John Cofie, who is now 24, was one of five signings announced by Derry on Tuesday.

In 2007, Manchester United beat Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign the youngster who was on Burnley's books.

Cofie was most recently with Northern Premier League club Stalybridge Celtic.

"Manchester United bought him, then he went to Royal Antwerp, Barnsley and Southport," said Derry team manager Kenny Shiels.

"This is a good opportunity for him to resurrect his career."

The other players joining Derry for the 2018 campaign are central defenders Gavin Peers and Armin Aganovic, midfielder Conor Agnew and forward David Hopkirk.

Peers, 32, is a seasoned League of Ireland performer who was with St Patrick's Athletic last season after spending most of his career with Sligo Rovers.

Aganovic, 23, is from Sweden and previously played for Galway United while American Agnew was at Derry on trial just before the end of the 1027 season.

Hopkirk, 24, has spent his career in Scotland with clubs including Annan Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic.