Moussa Dembele a doubt for Celtic v Anderlecht & will miss Motherwell games

Moussa Dembele played on after picking up a knock at Hampden

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is a doubt for next week's final Champions League Group B meeting with Anderlecht.

Dembele went off shortly after scoring a penalty in Sunday's 2-0 League Cup final win over Motherwell.

He had earlier been fouled by Well defender Cedric Kipre, who was later controversially sent off.

"Moussa's got a bad knock and twist of the ankle," said Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies before Wednesday's Premiership meeting with the Steelmen.

"Thankfully it's not what it could have been, which is a long-term one. He was limping around after it. The more you watch it back in the replays, the worse it gets. He is, luckily, quite robust physically and he got away with it.

"It's likely he will be [out for the weekend as well]. We will just have to see how he responds. Obviously it's swollen and sore. We will find out in the next few days.

"We will just have to see how it goes. It's quite difficult to tell when it's 48-72 hours after that kind of injury, that twist and contact. We will just have to see but hopefully he will be available for that [game against Anderlecht]."

After visiting Fir Park on Wednesday, Celtic's third meeting with Motherwell inside seven days will be in Glasgow on Saturday.

The visit of Anderlecht follows next Tuesday and Celtic are on course for a Europa League berth, leading the Belgian side by three points.

Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich will progress to the Champions League last 16 and Anderlecht need a four-goal winning margin at Celtic Park to beat Brendan Rodgers' side to a third-placed finish.