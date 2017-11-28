BBC Sport - Mezut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to say until end of season - Wenger

Ozil and Sanchez staying until end of the season - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to stay until the end of the season unless something "unbelievable happens". He also says there is still a long way to go in the title race.

