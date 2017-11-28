BBC Sport - Mezut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to say until end of season - Wenger
Ozil and Sanchez staying until end of the season - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to stay until the end of the season unless something "unbelievable happens". He also says there is still a long way to go in the title race.
Read more: 'No January exit for Sanchez and Ozil'
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired