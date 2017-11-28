Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss focused on beating Rangers amid speculation linking him with club

Derek McInnes says he's focused on Aberdeen aiming to claim victory at Ibrox

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists there will be no added edge to their Premiership trip to Rangers - despite speculation linking him with the club.

The 46-year-old has been a favourite for the Ibrox vacancy since Pedro Caixinha was sacked last month.

However, McInnes has said his future lies at Pittodrie and is focusing on claiming a win on Wednesday.

"Three points is the main objective, regardless of the opponent," said McInnes.

"Both sets of players and certainly supporters will look at the fixture as one of the better fixtures and one that they'll relish and so they should - going and playing in front of 50,000 I think is great for any player to go and show what they're about.

"I've always wanted my team to be confident and carry themselves in the right way.

"Hopefully, we can just talk about the performance and talk about a winning performance.

"Our supporters have sold out their allocation and will go down there in good voice and expectation. Last year was the first time in a long period where we managed to get a result [at Ibrox, May's 2-1 win].

"Hopefully, we can use that to go there with added confidence on the back of a good performance [a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock] on Sunday.

"Our away record suggests that we're confident enough and it would be nice to go and get another win on the back of Sunday."

The two sides meet again at Pittodrie on Sunday but McInnes says he has no problem with the fixture schedule.

"It doesn't really matter too much for us," he said. "My players are fit. There's not a fitter team in the league. We're strong. We've got everybody fit and available at the minute.

"I always feel that the strength of our squad comes through at times when we have this type of schedule.

"Three games in a week isn't a problem for us, when we've got a full squad."

Rangers will be managed for a fourth game running by interim boss Graeme Murty, who won the first two of those but lost the latter two.

"Regardless of whether we play an opponent, whether they're in good form or bad form, it makes no odds to us - we cannot expect an easier game because teams haven't won the previous week," added McInnes.

"We always try and concentrate on our own performance."