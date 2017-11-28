Rangers: Graeme Murty says progress made in search for new manager

Graeme Murty has been in interim charge for four games since Pedro Caixinha's sacking

Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty says there has been movement in the club's search for a new manager but "we're not quite there yet".

The development coach has been in charge for four matches since Pedro Caixinha's sacking last month.

"I have discussed with [director of football] Mark Allen and [managing director] Stewart Robertson... the process is ongoing," said Murty.

"There's been movement but we're not quite there yet."

Rangers host Aberdeen in the Premiership at Ibrox on Wednesday, the club's annual general meeting will be held the following day before Murty's side visit Pittodrie to face the Dons again on Sunday,

'Get this appointment right'

Murty said after last week's defeat by Dundee that he hoped an appointment was imminent.

Speaking at the Ibrox club's media conference on Tuesday, Murty said: "I think that to get the next five, six, seven years right, we need to take our time now to get this appointment right.

"If we take a little bit more time now to get this right, we actually get the next five years of progress and secure the future of this football club at the top of the league, and that's crucial."

"Regardless of whether I'm in charge or another manager is in charge, the players in the squad will still be the same.

"It (the game against Aberdeen) is a good opportunity for the players to put in a really good performance in front of our crowd and give our fans a lift. That's really important.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to go and measure ourselves against a good team and get some points on the board."