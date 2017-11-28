League Cup final: Motherwell's Stephen Robinson rules out 'wasting time' on Kipre appeal

Stephen Robinson believes appealing against the decision would be a "waste of time"

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says he won't "waste time and money" appealing against Cedric Kipre's League Cup final red card.

The French defender was ordered off after appearing to pull Scott Sinclair inside the box in the 2-0 loss.

"We've appealed numerous decisions and wasted a lot of time and money if I'm being honest," Robinson said.

"We're over it now and what bigger game [against Celtic on Wednesday] to get yourself back up for it?"

James Forrest gave Celtic the lead at Hampden on Sunday before Kipre conceded a penalty and was dismissed by referee Craig Thomson.

Moussa Dembele doubled Celtic's lead from the spot as Brendan Rodgers' side secured the first domestic silverware of the campaign.

"Another reason [for not appealing against the red card] is that I want Cedric totally focused on tomorrow night and Saturday [against Celtic at Celtic Park]," added Robinson.

"And the reality is his ban is next season in the first round of the cup and he could be in the [English] Premier League by then because he's going to be a top, top footballer."

Robinson stressed that his Motherwell side will brush themselves down and focus on the league double header against Celtic.