BBC Sport - No widespread doping in Russian football - Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura

'No widespread doping in Russian football'

There is no widespread doping in Russian football, Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

Samoura, who is in Moscow for Friday's World Cup draw, also defended Russia's right to host the World Cup despite the country being stripped of Olympic medals for doping and facing a potential Winter Olympic ban.

READ MORE: No regular contact with Fifa - McLaren

Top videos

Video

'No widespread doping in Russian football'

Video

England thrash Kazakhstan to maintain perfect start

Video

Young playing better than ever - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Spurs need to improve - Pochettino

Video

Newcastle players showed they care - Benitez

Video

Week 12

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Kanter, slammin' and jammin' in this week's best NBA action

Video

Draw is a step in the right direction - Hodgson

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watford didn't deserve this result - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Baltimore score rugby-style touchdown

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired