'No widespread doping in Russian football'
There is no widespread doping in Russian football, Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
Samoura, who is in Moscow for Friday's World Cup draw, also defended Russia's right to host the World Cup despite the country being stripped of Olympic medals for doping and facing a potential Winter Olympic ban.
