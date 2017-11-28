Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Sinclair, Rangers, Central Coast Mariners

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Scott Sinclair does not deserve to earn a reputation for diving following the spot kick the winger earned in the League Cup final victory against Motherwell. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh has backed Cedric Kipre to bounce back from his Hampden disappointment after the French defender was sent off following his challenge on Sinclair. (Evening Telegraph)

Former Rangers midfielder Lee McCulloch insists the Ibrox board must give supporters answers about the club's managerial search at the AGM on Thursday. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic have made an approach to buy an ownership stake in the Australian side Central Coast Mariners. The Hoops signed Tom Rogic from the A-League side in 2013 and reports suggest the New South Wales team are the Hoops' main target. (Daily Record)

Motherwell's Cedric Kipre will bounce back from his Hampden disappointment, says captain Carl McHugh

Brendan Rodgers has dismissed suggestions he might one day get bored of winning silverware at Celtic. After securing a fourth successive consecutive trophy at the club, Rodgers said: "This is my fifth job (club) now. I always say happiness and energy are the two things you need. There's always a challenge at Celtic and there always will be." (Daily Record, print edition)

The current Rangers squad are "rudderless" and lack quality and mental strength, according to former player Billy Dodds. Speaking after the Premiership loss to Dundee, Dodds said: "You could see Rangers never had the mental strength to change it after losing the second goal." (Daily Record, print edition)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon insists his criticism of referee Don Robertson following the 1-1 draw at Hamilton was down to frustration over the official's display and not sour grapes. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has criticised the Rangers board for the length of time they are taking to appoint Pedro Caixinha's successor. "It's now a month since Pedro Caixinha was axed and still Rangers do not have a new manager. It is incredibly inefficient of Rangers and they really need to look at their set-up." (Sun, print edition)

Craig Levein says his Hearts side need support to end their winless run

Hearts manager Craig Levein has urged the club's supporters to stick by the team as they attempt to end a five-game winless run. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Rangers skipper Lee McCulloch claims Graeme Murty is being "hung out to dry" by the board amid the impasse over the club's managerial vacancy. (The National)