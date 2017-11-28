The Confederation of African Football cuts its player awards shortlists

2016 winner Riyad Mahrez is missing from the Confederation of African Football's list for 2017

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has reduced the shortlist for its Player of the Year award from 30 names down to 11 nominees.

It has also named the final 10 names for its Africa-based Player of the Year award.

Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is still in the running for both awards.

New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie remains in contention for the Africa-based prize.

The 30-year-old is the first non-African player to be nominated for a Caf award after he finished the top-scorer in the Confederation Cup for South African runners-up SuperSport United.

Last year's winner Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Leicester City missed out on the original list of nominees.

Caf also released its shortlists for its other award categories.

The latest lists have been decided on after votes from members of the Caf Technical & Development Committee, Caf media experts panel and independent media and TV consultants.

The final phase will involve head coaches or technical directors of the national associations taking part in the voting exercise and ten members from the independent media and TV consultants group.

For the first time, captains of the senior men's national teams of the affiliated national associations will also take part in decision making process of the African Player of the Year and Player of the Year (Based in Africa).

The Awards Gala will take place on 4 January in Accra, Ghana.

African Player of the Year:

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso and Lyon)

Denis Onyango (Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco and Feyenoord)

Keita Balde (Senegal and Monaco)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

Naby Keita (Guinea and RB Leipzig)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon and B. Dortmund)

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Liverpool)

Victor Moses (Nigeria and Chelsea)

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon and Porto)

Yacine Brahimi (Algeria and Porto)

Player of the Year (Based in Africa):

Achraf Bencharki (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Ahmed Fathi (Egypt and Al Ahly)

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia and Al Ahly)

Aristide Bance (Burkina Faso and El Masry)

Ben Malango (DR Congo and TP Mazembe)

Denis Onyango (Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns)

Jeremy Brockie (New Zealand and Supersport)

Junior Ajayi (Nigeria and Al Ahly)

Mohamed Ounnajem (Morooco and Wydad Athletic Club)

Taha Yassine Khenisssi (Tunisia and Esperance)

Women's Player of the Year:

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa and UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon and CSKA Moscow)

Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe and Black Rhinos)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi and Kvarnsvedens)

Women's National Team of the Year:

Ghana U-20

Kenya

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year:

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hugo Broos (Cameroon)

L'Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)

National Team of the Year:

Cameroon

Egypt

Mali U-17

Nigeria

Zambia U-20

Club of the Year:

Al Ahly

Mbabane Swallows

SuperSport United

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club

Youth Player of the Year:

Eric Ayiah (Ghana and Charity Stars)

Krepin Diatta (Senegal and Sarpsborg)

Luther Singh (South Africa and Braga)

Patson Daka (Zambia and Liefering)

Salam Giddou (Mali and Guidars)

Referee of the Year: