Scott McDonald says Celtic can have back-to-back unbeaten domestic campaigns

A Motherwell side featuring Scott McDonald (far right) ran Celtic close last season but ultimately lost 4-3

Scott McDonald has backed former club Celtic to complete successive seasons unbeaten domestically.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who retained the League Cup on Sunday, are three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand.

The club are currently on a 65-game unbeaten run domestically, with all but one of those games under Rodgers.

"It's going to be really hard to stop them again this year," said striker McDonald, 34.

"They could possibly go unbeaten again this year - they're that good at finding a way of getting results.

"They're not particularly playing that great at the moment, let's be honest, but they're always finding a way."

McDonald won the Scottish Premier League once with Celtic and is now at Dundee United after a second spell with Motherwell.

During a discussion with Kilmarnock forward Kris Boyd and former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart, McDonald was pressed on whether he thought Celtic would be unbeaten by Scottish opposition again this season.

And the Australian replied: "I think there's a great possibility of that happening. Yes."

Kris Boyd's Kilmarnock lost twice to Celtic early in the season but then held the champions to a draw in Glasgow

A recent report highlighted how what Celtic paid players in 2016 was more than 17 times that of some of their top-flight rivals, more than five times what last season's Premiership runners-up Aberdeen paid and more than double what Rangers spent on player wages.

Under Neil Lennon (three titles), Ronny Deila (two titles) and Rodgers (one title so far), Celtic have won the league six times in succession - three away from the record of Rangers (1988-97) and Celtic (1965-74).

And, by winning Sunday's cup final 2-0 against Motherwell, Rodgers has matched the achievement of Jock Stein in winning four successive Scottish trophies as Celtic manager.

Boyd, 34, admits Celtic's dominance is concerning but pointed to Rodgers' impact on the wider game in Scotland following Steve Clarke's arrival as manager at Rugby Park and Ross County's appointment of Owen Coyle.

"I think there's a lack of competition because Celtic's that good but I don't think it's damaging the game," said Boyd, who won two league titles with Rangers.

"We've managed to attract a Premier League manager. Ross County have managed to attract a Premier League manager. Would that have happened before Brendan Rodgers? I very much doubt it.

"Rangers, for all their off-field problems, the crowds are still coming and backing in the stands. That's still happening so it's not damaging the game.

"But Celtic are that far ahead, you do worry where it's going."