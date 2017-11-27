Women's World Cup Qualifying
Slovakia Women16:30N Ireland Wom
Venue: Pod Dubnom

Women's World Cup qualifier: Northern Ireland women face Slovakia in Zilina

Marissa Callaghan (centre) in action against the Republic of Ireland in September
Northern Ireland were beaten at home by the Republic of Ireland in September

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland women's captain Marissa Callaghan believes the team can earn their first World Cup qualifying points in Slovakia on Tuesday.

The Northern Irish have slipped to opening defeats by Norway and the Republic of Ireland but Slovakia have lost their first three qualifiers.

"We can get a result if we approach the game with the right mentality," O'Callaghan told the Irish FA website.

Slovakia suffered a 5-0 home defeat by the Netherlands on Saturday.

O'Callaghan said manager Alfie Wylie and his coaches have obtained video footage of the Slovakians, whose campaign has included a 2-0 home defeat by the Republic.

"We need to use our strengths and exploit their weaknesses," said the Northern Irish skipper.

Slovakia are 43rd in the Fifa rankings - 17 places ahead of Northern Ireland, who also have suffered a 2-0 at home defeat by the Republic.

The Northern Ireland captain feels the squad has been freshened up by the inclusion of younger players who have been performing well at under-17 and under-19 level.

Manchester City development squad player Brenna McPartlan, who impressed during Northern Ireland's hosting of the Uefa Under-19 Championships in August, is among the youngsters to have received first call-ups.

"I have seen a big improvement in them [the youngsters] over the past 12 months," added O'Callaghan.

"They have not looked out of place and have settled in well. They have definitely brought a freshness to the squad."

Norway lead Group 3 on goal difference despite a defeat by the Netherlands, who like the Republic of Ireland, have maximum points from their opening two games.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women32102027
2England Women2200100106
3Bos-Herze Wom210124-23
4Russia Women201106-61
5Kazakhstan Women300304-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women33009279
2Scotland Women22007166
3Poland Women32019456
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women4004214-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women320110376
2Netherlands Women22006066
3R. of Ireland Wom22004046
4N Ireland Wom200216-50
5Slovakia Women3003113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark Women220010196
2Sweden Women22007076
3Ukraine Women21102114
4Croatia Women402239-62
5Hungary Women4013314-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland Women321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium Women3300162149
2Italy Women33009099
3Portugal Women21018173
4Romania Women300327-50
5Moldova Women3003025-250

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women22008176
2Austria Women22006066
3Finland Women22005056
4Serbia Women410337-43
5Israel Women4004014-140
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

