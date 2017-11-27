Women's World Cup qualifier: Northern Ireland women face Slovakia in Zilina

Northern Ireland were beaten at home by the Republic of Ireland in September

Northern Ireland women's captain Marissa Callaghan believes the team can earn their first World Cup qualifying points in Slovakia on Tuesday.

The Northern Irish have slipped to opening defeats by Norway and the Republic of Ireland but Slovakia have lost their first three qualifiers.

"We can get a result if we approach the game with the right mentality," O'Callaghan told the Irish FA website.

Slovakia suffered a 5-0 home defeat by the Netherlands on Saturday.

O'Callaghan said manager Alfie Wylie and his coaches have obtained video footage of the Slovakians, whose campaign has included a 2-0 home defeat by the Republic.

"We need to use our strengths and exploit their weaknesses," said the Northern Irish skipper.

Slovakia are 43rd in the Fifa rankings - 17 places ahead of Northern Ireland, who also have suffered a 2-0 at home defeat by the Republic.

The Northern Ireland captain feels the squad has been freshened up by the inclusion of younger players who have been performing well at under-17 and under-19 level.

Manchester City development squad player Brenna McPartlan, who impressed during Northern Ireland's hosting of the Uefa Under-19 Championships in August, is among the youngsters to have received first call-ups.

"I have seen a big improvement in them [the youngsters] over the past 12 months," added O'Callaghan.

"They have not looked out of place and have settled in well. They have definitely brought a freshness to the squad."

Norway lead Group 3 on goal difference despite a defeat by the Netherlands, who like the Republic of Ireland, have maximum points from their opening two games.