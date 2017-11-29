West Brom: Alan Pardew appointed manager

West Brom have appointed former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew as manager.

The Baggies sacked Tony Pulis on 20 November after they went 10 Premier League games without a victory and were a point above the relegation zone.

Pardew, a former team-mate of West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, has been out of the game since being sacked by Palace in December 2016.

The 56-year-old becomes Albion's sixth permanent manager since 2011.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players," Pardew said.

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table.

"But I'm aware that while I'm joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League."

Pardew's first game in charge of West Brom will be against former club Palace in the Premier League at the Hawthorns on Saturday, 2 December (15:00 GMT).

Albion then face trips to Liverpool and Swansea before a home fixture against Manchester United.

Assistant head coach Gary Megson, who took temporary charge of the side following Pulis' dismissal, has left the club.

