Rangers: Lee McCulloch says delay in naming manager is unfair on Graeme Murty

Graeme Murty won his first two matches in caretaker charge but has lost his last two

Lee McCulloch insists interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty is being "hung out to dry" by the Ibrox board.

The club's development coach has been in charge for four matches - two wins and two defeats - since Pedro Caixinha was sacked last month.

Murty said after the defeat by Dundee he hoped an appointment was imminent, and the former Rangers captain agrees.

"There's two sides of it and I don't think it's very fair on Graeme Murty," McCulloch said.

Murty, who was also put in charge earlier this year following Mark Warburton's departure, looks likely to be in the dugout for Wednesday's match against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

McCulloch left his position as Kilmarnock manager by mutual consent in October

The club's annual general meeting is on Thursday before the Ibrox side visit Pittodrie on Sunday, with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes last week distancing himself from speculation linking him to Rangers.

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish insisted on Monday he has had no contact from Rangers despite one bookmaker suspending betting on him returning to the club.

"All I can say is Graeme Murty is in a high-pressure situation just now, he's a fantastic coach and he's someone who has done well before," former Kilmarnock manager McCulloch added.

"Yes, the fans are shouting for a manager to come in and I think there should be one in, but I also see it from the other side where Graeme Murty is sitting in that high-pressure seat and being hung out to dry a bit.

"Graeme is in an awkward situation, but I think the fans just want some clarity on who the targets are, if they have got any targets, and who they are ruling out. It would be nice if they would come out and say we are down to six candidates or four candidates, but it seems to be all quiet.

"Rangers need to finish the season well and try to secure second place, so the quicker they can get a manager in to give the fans something to look forward to, I think that is the most important thing."