Michael Emenalo: Former Chelsea technical director takes up similar role at Monaco

Michael Emenalo alongside Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has been named as sporting director of French club Monaco.

The 52-year-old, who played for Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup, will take charge of "all sport matters", the Ligue 1 side said.

Emenalo joined Chelsea in 2007 and worked in both scouting and coaching departments before being promoted to technical director in 2011.

"I believe this is the right choice for me after leaving Chelsea," he said.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for me in such a high-quality project."

A defender during his playing career, Emenalo spent time in Major League Soccer during the 1990s and also played seven games for Notts County in England.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, plus three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup and Europa League.

The club also signed key players such as Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante.

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev said: "His know-how in scouting, as well as the technical skills he developed working in one of the most successful clubs in the world in the past few years, are the main reasons leading us to present him our ambitious challenge."

Monaco are third in Ligue 1, nine points behind leaders Paris St-Germain.