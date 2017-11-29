Sam Allardyce: Everton to name ex-England manager as boss

Sam Allardyce said he had 'no ambitions' to be back on the touchline as manager when he left Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce will finalise a deal to become Everton manager on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old ex-England boss will become the permanent successor to Ronald Koeman, who was sacked in October with the club 18th in the Premier League.

David Unsworth remains in caretaker charge as the Toffees face West Ham at Goodison Park at 20:00 GMT.

Allardyce has been out of work since resigning from Crystal Palace in May.

He stepped down after just five months in the job - his first since an ill-fated one-game spell as England manager - having led the club to eight wins in 21 games to secure a 14th-place finish in the league.

Everton are now 17th in the table and have won just one of seven games in all competitions under Unsworth, who is the club's under-23s manager.

Dutchman Koeman guided Everton to seventh place in his first season in charge last term, but was sacked the day after a 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal on 22 October.

The Toffees spent more than £130m on new players in the summer but have struggled without last season's top scorer Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Manchester United for £75m in July.

Allardyce facts and figures

Everton will be Allardyce's seventh Premier League club - that is more than any other manager. Harry Redknapp is next on the list with five.

He has never been relegated from the top flight as a manager and secured promotion to the Premier League with both Bolton and West Ham.

The Englishman has a Premier League win percentage of 33.8%.

Sam Allardyce's Premier League record Games Win Draw Loss Win % Bolton 226 80 66 80 35.4 Newcastle 21 7 5 9 33.3 Blackburn 76 26 21 29 34.2 West Ham 114 35 28 51 30.7 Sunderland 30 9 9 12 30 Crystal Palace 21 8 2 11 38.1 Total 488 165 131 192 33.8

What he said back then

Allardyce's most recent managerial position was at Crystal Palace - he resigned in May

When Allardyce left Palace last season, where he enjoyed his highest win percentage in the Premier League, he said he had "no ambitions to take another job".

"I want to be able to savour life while I am still relatively young, and when I am still relatively healthy enough to do all the things I want to do - like travel, spend more time with my family and grandchildren without the huge pressure that comes with being a football manager," he added.

"I simply want to be able to enjoy all the things you cannot really enjoy with the 24/7 demands of managing any football club, let alone one in the Premier League."